Commanders of the off-duty soldier who neutralized the terrorist who murdered three and wounded another in Halamish last Friday are expected to recommend him for a citation of merit, according to Yediot Ahronot.
|
08:42
Reported
News BriefsAv 4, 5777 , 27/07/17
Citation for soldier who shot Halamish terrorist?
