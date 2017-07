08:29 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Shooting near the Palace buildings in Eilat Police are investigating a Wednesday-evening shooting near the Palace buildings in Eilat. Officers who arrived at the scene found bullet casings and a vehicle hit by the gunfire. ► ◄ Last Briefs