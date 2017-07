08:24 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Security officials: Abu Mazen wants to burn the area The defense establishment is preparing for a wave of riots Friday, with the support and direct encouragement of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, according to Yisrael Hayom. Senior Israeli officials even noted that Abu Mazen is interested in "burning the area." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs