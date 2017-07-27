U.S. Senators reach agreement on Russia sanctions

U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement on Wednesday paving the way for the Senate to pass a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia and bar President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without Congress' approval.

"I am glad to announce that we have reached an agreement that will allow us to send sanctions legislation to the president's desk," said Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding the bill could be voted upon as soon as this week.