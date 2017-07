Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) on Wednesday evening visited the protest tent set up by the residents of the Netiv Ha'Avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion, whose homes are expected to be demolished by March 2018 following a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Galant suggested to the residents that they base their struggle to save their homes on a bill he initiated prior to the eviction of Amona and which was not approved for submission by the Attorney General.