The Jewish community of the United Kingdom recorded 767 anti-Semitic attacks in the first half of 2017, the highest figure recorded within six months since monitoring began in 1984, JTA reported Wednesday.

The total number of incidents recorded from January 1 to July 1 by the Community Security Trust (CST), British Jewry’s watchdog on anti-Semitism, constitute an increase of 30 percent from the 589 incidents from the same time period of 2016, CST wrote in its latest report.