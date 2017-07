03:45 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 New York Assemblyman blasts anti-Israel activist Sarsour Read more New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind blasts Linda Sarsour for claiming that Arab actions on the Temple Mount were non-violent. ► ◄ Last Briefs