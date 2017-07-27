Thousands of people participated on Wednesday night in the funeral of the three terrorists from Umm al-Fahm who carried out the attack on the Temple Mount.
The bodies of the terrorists were greeted with cries of joy and fireworks.
|
02:43
Reported
News BriefsAv 4, 5777 , 27/07/17
Thousands attend funeral of Temple Mount terrorists
Thousands of people participated on Wednesday night in the funeral of the three terrorists from Umm al-Fahm who carried out the attack on the Temple Mount.
The bodies of the terrorists were greeted with cries of joy and fireworks.
Last Briefs