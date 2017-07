Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sharply criticized the Al-Jazeera network on Wednesday evening, and declared that he would work to remove it from Israel.

"The Al-Jazeera network does not cease to incite to violence around the Temple Mount. I have appealed to law enforcement agencies several times to close the Al-Jazeera office in Jerusalem. If this is not done due to legal interpretation, I will work to enact the necessary laws to remove Al-Jazeera from Israel," declared Netanyahu.