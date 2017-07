16:02 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Temple Mount tensions: Hamas calls for 'day of rage' The Hamas organization has called on Palestinians in Judea and Samaria to go on a "day of rage" and demonstrate Friday in order to "oppose the Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa."

