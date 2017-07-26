Two women were lightly and moderately injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Jabotinsky St. Tzfat.
15:55
Reported
News BriefsAv 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
Two injured in car-motorcycle accident in Tzfat
Two women were lightly and moderately injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Jabotinsky St. Tzfat.
MDA paramedics provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to the Sieff Medical Center in Tzfat.
