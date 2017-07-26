A child was moderately injured in an accident on the light railway in Jerusalem near the Ammunition Hill station.
MDA and Ichud Hatzala paramedics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to hospital.
Child moderately injured by Jerusalem light rail train
