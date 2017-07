15:44 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 'In your blood you shall live' Tomorrow: Brit Milah for Salomon grandchild Read more As Salomon family mourns death of Yossi, Elad, and Haya in Halamish massacre, they invite the public to brit milah of latest grandchild. ► ◄ Last Briefs