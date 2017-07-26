'No reason not to expropriate land for Netiv Avot'

Economics minister Eli Cohen visited the protest tent of the Netiv Avot neighborhood in Elazar which is slated to be demolished.

Cohen said: "It's important to see things with one's own eyes. I visited the neighborhood and saw the situation. Even in Kfar Saba the state expropriates land in an inexplicable way, so there's no reason not to do the same in Netiv Avot [expropriate Arab-claimed land for compensation]. We will act to prevent the destruction of houses and strengthen the community. This is not a neighborly visit , this is a work-related visit."