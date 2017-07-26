14:45
  Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17

President Rivlin visits Salomon mourners in Neve Tzuf

President Rivlin paid a condolence visit to the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf, in the wake of the murder of three family members in the attack on Friday night.

ריבלין בביקור ניחומים
צילום: באדיבות המשפחה
