Gafni and Deri approve allocations to weak communities

The Knesset Committee for the Periphery, Negev and Galilee, headed by Minister Aryeh Deri and with support from Finance Committee head Moshe Gafni, decided Wednesday to recognize the needs of weaker communities in local councils and allocate to them 30 million NIS for basic infrastructure.

Jewish and Bedouin communities defined as weaker socioeconomic communities by the Central Bureau of Statistics will receive these allocations. It is estimated that these communities will include the haredi communities of Tifrah, Komemiyut and Yesodot which have suffered for years from neglect of basic development.