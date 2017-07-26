Trump responds to political opponents

President Donald Trump responded to his political opponents Wednesday after they succeeded in initiating a number of investigations against his associates.

The president said that Attorney-General Sessions will be opening a number of criminal investigations over leaks. Trump and his supporters have been claiming for a while that these leaks are from government officials appointed during the Obama presidency.

The announcement comes after tensions simmered between Trump and Sessions over the latter's refusal to testify regarding the Trump investigation and his not taking steps against Trump's opponents, including those who leaked information.