Bedouin authority director slams Regavim movement

The director of the Bedouin Authority, Yair Ma'ayan, condemned the campaign against the Negev Bedouin by the Regavim movement. Israel's social movement for preserving Israel's State Land and national properties.

Maayan stated that the Bedouin are citizens with equal rights and should be treated as such.

The Regavim movement issued a satirical advertisment to Israelis, calling on them to vacation in the Negev where there are camels and marijuana patches [such as those revealed last month inside the Tze'elim army base.]





