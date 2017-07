The Labor, Welfare and Health committee decided to establish a subcommittee on health in the northern sector of the country, headed by MK Moti Yogev(Jewish Home).

The head of the committee, MK Eli Elalouf explained that the decision came in the wake of the publication of the 2016 Grotto report on public health in the north as well as a tour which the committee conducted in the Galilee medical center last week.