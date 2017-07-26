The supervisory section of the Tax Authority conducted an initial auditing operation among taxi drivers who provide fare services to and from Ben Gurion airport.
The supervisors checked the books of 8 drivers and discovered defects in all of them.
Tax audit of B-G taxi drivers reveals lack of reporting
