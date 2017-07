A 33-year-old Bat Yam resident was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kicking and attacking his friend's dog. He will be remanded in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court.

The suspect stayed at home with the dog when his friend went to work. After the friend received notice from his brother that the dog had been injured, he returned home to discover bloodstains leading to his dog, which had a broken leg and severe internal injuries. A vet summoned to the scene took the dog for an emergency operation.