'Proof of purchase doesn't require ministerial approval

The Machpela house in Hevron has been declared a closed military zone Wednesday, but prime minister Netanyahu has directed the Defense Minister not to evict the residents of the house.

Shlomo Levinger, a resident of the house, said that the house was paid for, proof of purchase has been presented to the police and approval has been given. In Hevron the signature of the Defense Minister is required and this too has been given.

However after the process of proving ownership stretched out over a few years, the Defense Minister was supposed to sign once again but this requirement is not required by law, and after the matter stretched out a number of weeks, and therefore the residents decided to enter the house which legally belongs to them.



