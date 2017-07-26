12:47
News Briefs

  Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17

Defense Minister, UN ambassador ,envoy pay condolences

Defense Minister Liberman , US ambassador David Friedman and the US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, paid a condolence visit to the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf.

