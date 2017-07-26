Defense Minister Liberman , US ambassador David Friedman and the US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, paid a condolence visit to the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf.
ליברמן ופרידמן בבית משפחת סלומון
צילום: באדיבות המשפחה
|
12:47
Reported
News BriefsAv 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
Defense Minister, UN ambassador ,envoy pay condolences
Defense Minister Liberman , US ambassador David Friedman and the US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, paid a condolence visit to the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf.
ליברמן ופרידמן בבית משפחת סלומון
צילום: באדיבות המשפחה
Last Briefs