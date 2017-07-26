Rabbinate director-general denies 'blacklists'

Chief Rabbinate Director-General Moshe Dagan stressed Wednesday that there is no "blacklist" of rabbis who are not recognized by the rabbinate and dismissed media reports of such a list. Dagan said that the list which was leaked did not contain names of rabbis but rather lists of marriage requests which had been rejected for various reasons.

Dagan, who spoke at the Knesset immigration and absorption committee, complained that the list had been taken out of context and asked to apologize to rabbis who had been insulted by the list, which he said had nothing to do with conversions performed by those rabbis.



