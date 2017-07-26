Rabbinic court:Alcohol addiction is grounds for divorce

The Netanya regional rabbinical court ruled Wednesday that a man who is addicted to alcohol must divorce his wife and if not- legal sanctions will be taken against him.

The case involved a Netanya couple, parents of three children, who wed 18 years ago. The woman recently petitioned the court for a divorce, citing the fact that her husband is addicted to alcohol on a regular basis.

She said that life was impossible as when he was under the influence of alcohol he screams and threatens and loses control.He also wastes all of his money on alcohol.

The court investigated the case, consulted with social workers and verified the facts. They then demanded that he divorce his wife immediately.