12:11 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Fire at Eshtaol under control, road 395 still closed Police and fireman have gained control over the fire on road 395, but the road between Eshtaol and Kisalon is still closed to traffic.

