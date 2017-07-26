Lapid: Zionist rabbis' letter 'declaration of war'

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid sharply condemned the Religious Zionist rabbis who signed a letter against the adoption of children by the LGBT community in Israel.

Lapid termed the letter a "declaration of civil war and a warped expression of "loving one's neighbor like oneself."

The Religious Zionist leaders had written a letter in support of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's response in the state's name to the Supreme Court stating that adoption by same-sex couples would add "additional anomalies" to the adopted child.



