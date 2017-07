Coalition head MK David Bitan(Likud) said that the next Knesset session starting in October is crucial for the continued existence of the government and that if it would pass without incident, the elections will take place in 2019.

Bitan who spoke in a Kol Barama radio interview, also stated that he had been promised a ministerial position by the Prime Minister but Netanyahu said he could not release him from his position as coalition leader.