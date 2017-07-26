Yisrael Hayom article sharply criticizes Netanyahu

The Yisrael Hayom newspaper, which since its established has been a major supporter of Prime Minister Netanyahu, published an article Wednesday scathingly critical of Netanyahu's decision to remove security measures from Temple Mount.

The article's headline was: "Removal of magnetometers: a demonstration of Netanyahu's impotence." The article criticizes Israel's timorous approach to sovereignty on Temple Mount and its continuous caving in to Arab pressure regarding the site. It also sites a Channel 2 poll that 77% of the public believe that removing the magnetometers was an act of capitulation.