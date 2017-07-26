A 28-year-old resident of Beitar Illit was arrested on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a 16-year-old boy who worked with him in a local store. The suspected will be remanded in court Wednesday.
|
11:00
Reported
News BriefsAv 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
28-year-old Beitar resident arrested for indecent acts
A 28-year-old resident of Beitar Illit was arrested on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a 16-year-old boy who worked with him in a local store. The suspected will be remanded in court Wednesday.
Last Briefs