11:00 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 28-year-old Beitar resident arrested for indecent acts A 28-year-old resident of Beitar Illit was arrested on suspicion of performing an indecent act against a 16-year-old boy who worked with him in a local store. The suspected will be remanded in court Wednesday.

