Eyal Yifrach's brother enlists in IDF

Assaf Yifrach, the brother of Eyal Yifrach who was one of the three boys murdered by terrorists near Hevron in 2014, enlisted in the IDF Wednesday. Yifrach said that "this gives me the strength to live with him, to add him to my own life. Eyal goes with me everywhere- and now he will go to the paratroop brigade," said Assaf in an Army Radio interview.

"At these moments of pain and longing we remember every morning our choice to go on living," added his mother, Iris Yifrach.

Yifrach family at Army Initiation Base