Security guard gives weapon as guarantee in drug deal

Police arrested a security guard from a security company on suspicion of neglecting a weapon and submitting a false statement. He will be arraigned in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for extension of remand.

The guard complained to police that anonymous elements had stolen his weapon but an investigation revealed that he had gone to the region of the old bus station in Tel Aviv to purchase drugs.

When he did not have enough cash, he deposited his personal weapon in the hands of the drug dealer as a guarantee that he would pay for the drugs. After the dealer disappeared with the weapon, the security guard submitted his false statement to police.