Levin: Zionist parties should support Nationality Law

Minister Yariv Levin(Likud), one of the initiators of the Nationality Law, said at a meeting of the special committee for the Nationality Law that "this law is not intended to promulgate new issues but the basic laws which gave important expression to human and civilian rights created an imbalance in the situation."

"The state of Israel is the state of the Jewish nation. This law comes to restore order and to emphasize the uniqueness of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish nation," added Levin, stressing that "every Zionist party should support the Nationality Law."