10:30 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 22-year-old fell, seriously injured in Barkan factory A 22-year-old youth fell a short time ago from a height of 10 meters at a factory in the Barkan industrial zone. MDA paramedics who were summoned to the site provided him with medical attention and performed extensive resuscitation after which he was taken to the Beilinson hospital in serious condition with head injuries, sedated and respirated. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the police and the Ministry of Labor.