Prime Minister Netanyahu cancelled his participation in the Nationality Law committee meeting taking place Wednesday morning, citing an "urgent security consultation" which he needed to attend.
10:20
News BriefsAv 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
Netanyahu will not attend Nationality Law committee
