10:08 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Police nab burglar as he leaves Kiryat Ata apartment During a police operation Tuesday night against petty criminals, a 30-year-old resident of Kiryat Ata was arrested when he broke into an apartment on Hugo Miller street, Kiryat Ata. The suspect was detained as he left the apartment and taken for investigation.