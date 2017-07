Evidence of the First Temple destruction wrought by the Babylonians has recently been discovered in an Antiquities Authority dig in the City of David.

The excavation revealed 2,500 year old buildings covered with mounds of stones. Within the mounds numerous artefacts were found: charred pieces of wood, grape pits, earthenware pots, fish bones and rare artwork. These finds demonstrate the wealth of Jerusalem during the Judean period and its final demise at the hands of the Babylonians.