A 20-year-old bicyclist from the Galilee village of Yarka fell off his bicycle and was moderately injured.
MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Nahariya hospital suffering from injuries to his limbs.
News BriefsAv 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
20-year old cyclist fell off bike, moderately injured
