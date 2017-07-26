Boycott Law to be resubmitted to Knesset for approval

The Boycott Law, which was approved in the 18th Knesset but divested of its meaning by the Supreme Court, will be brought to the Knesset for approval a second time, according to a Yisrael Hayom report.

The law was initiated by MK Yoav Kisch(Likud) who drew it up with Internal Security Minister Gilad Eerdan. The new version states that those who promote boycotts of Israel will be subject to 100,000 NIS lawsuits without the need to prove damage. If the boycott will cause financial damage, the injured partied will be able to sue up to 0.5 million NIS from the promoter of the boycott.