Report: Israeli security guard to be interrogated

The police will invite the security guard who killed two Jordanians in the Israel embassy compound in Jordan Sunday to interrogation, according to a report by the Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

The report stated that the results of the investigation would be transferred to Jordan in accordance with the Vienna convention. The Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, stated that according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, embassy employees are exempt from criminal procedures in the land where they are stationed. Despite this, when they return to Israel the authorities must investigate the accusations against them.