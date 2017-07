At least 10,000 people were evacuated overnight after a new wildfire was sparked in southern France, which is already battling massive forest fires, authorities said on Wednesday.

Among those who have been evacuated are believed to be thousands of tourists including people who were staying on campsites.

A fire service official in Bormes-les-Mimosas, said that: ‘The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire. It’s an area that doubles or triples its population in summer.’