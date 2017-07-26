'Create equation: New neighborhood for every attack'

Itzik Shadmi, a resident of Neve Tzuf where a terrorist murdered 3 residents Friday night, called on the prime minister to create a new equation for every murder: The establishment of a new Jewish neighborhood.

"It's very simple, there's no problem for them to enter a Jewish community every Monday and Thursday, the only reason they don't do this is deterrence, they have what to lose and that is the only method which can have a strategic effect. They must know that with every attack they will lose territory because a new Jewish community will be established and this equation should be known beforehand, the prime minister should announce it in the Knesset.

Shadmi claims this was the policy of Arik Sharon before the disengagement.