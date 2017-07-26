Knesset Ethics Committee reprimands Hazan

The Knesset Ethics Committee decided on Tuesday to severely reprimand the often controversial MK Oren Hazan (Likud) following a series of complaints that were filed against him.

Among those who complained against Hazan was MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List), who said that Hazan told her at the Knesset plenum as he stood on the lectern, "We will erase your smile from your face...We will erase your ugly smile from your face." Touma-Sliman wrote in the complaint that this sentence was included in a press release distributed by Hazan after the Knesset discussion.