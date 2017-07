04:13 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 'Machpelah House' residents receive political backing Ministers and Knesset members from the Likud and the Jewish Home parties on Tuesday congratulated the 15 families who entered the Machpelah House in the city of Hevron, calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to allow the families to remain in their homes. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs