The United States House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed legislation that imposes sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Lawmakers voted 419-3 to approve the bill, according to Fox News.
Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
House approves sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea
