A car driver was moderately injured on Tuesday evening in an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 77 near the Bedouin Warrior junction.
The driver was rescued from his vehicle,and was evacuated to hospital.
01:42
Reported
News BriefsAv 3, 5777 , 26/07/17
Driver injured in accident on Highway 77
