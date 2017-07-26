00:12 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Netanyahu: Don't evacuate Machpela House Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman not to evacuate the 15 families who entered the Machpela House in Hevron tonight. Approximately 100 people from 15 families entered the home earlier. ► ◄ Last Briefs