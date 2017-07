00:14 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Av 3, 5777 , 26/07/17 Photo: Haredim protest outside home of MK Uri Maklev Hundreds of activists from the "Jerusalem faction" protested on Tuesday evening outside the home of MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism). They were protesting the approval of the draft law on enlistment by the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Protest outside home of MK Maklev. ► ◄ Last Briefs