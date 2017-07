23:45 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Trump: Hezbollah a 'threat' to the entire Middle East U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the White House. In a press conference with Hariri, Trump called Hezbollah a threat to the entire Middle East and accused the group and Iran of fueling a humanitarian disaster in Syria. Full Story ► ◄ Last Briefs