Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely referred in a BBC interview to the issue of placing magnometers on Temple Mount.

"The Palestinians are the ones who wish to violate the status quo. Israel wants to preserve it. The Palestinians created a problem and expect Israel to sit quietly," said Hotovely.

She added that "Israel is fighting terror to preserve life. Both in the Vatican and in Mecca there are security precautions and Temple Mount is no different."